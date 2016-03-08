200,000 Dollars in Carbon Bikes Stolen from Stradalli Cycle’s Warehouse

Stradalli Cycle, of Pompano Beach, has asked us to spread the word about a theft of 50-60 carbon bikes over the weekend. Thieves broke into their warehouse, ripping their way through the door with a crowbar, and stole 200,000 worth of the carbon bikes.

“Over the weekend our main warehouse was robbed of over 50 full carbon bikes. The local CBS affiliate covered the story and we have received tremendous support from the cycling community.”

The bikes range in price from 2000 to 12,000 dollars. Up to 9 thieves quickly accessed the bikes, threw them into a truck, and took off.

Please take a moment to view the video from CBS and be on the lookout for any sales of Stradalli bikes that could be part of the stolen cache.